IVESDALE — Thomas H. Tracy Sr., 73, of Ivesdale died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Monticello.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale.
The funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Fredi Torres-Gomez and Deacon James Brewer officiating. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Ivesdale, and military rites will be accorded.
Tom was born on Aug. 19, 1946, in Decatur, a son of Cecil and Frances (Waldo) Tracy. He married Paula Tempel at St. Joseph’s in Ivesdale in 1970. She survives.
Other survivors include a daughter, Holly (Kary) Keleher of Champaign, and a daughter-in-law, Erin Tracy of White Heath; two grandchildren, Alex and Maggie Tracy; and one brother, Kevin (Peggy) Tracy of Monticello.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Tracy Jr., last month; also by his parents and his brothers, Edward Tracy and Terrance Tracy.
Tom honorably served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Locally he worked at Firestone in Decatur for 25 years, earning retirement in 2002. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a proud UAW member.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to either St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Ivesdale Fire Department.
