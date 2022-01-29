PAXTON — Thomas Lloyd Tschosik, 66, of Paxton passed away at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home.
Tom was born June 20, 1955, in Kankakee, one of nine children of Victor John and Helen Ann Reising Tschosik.
He is survived by two daughters, Angie (Jason) Polstein of Orlando, Fla., and Holly (Tom) Bangert of Paxton; and three grandchildren, Zoey Elizabeth, Cameron Rose and Seth Joseph.
Tom graduated from Piper City High School in 1973. He earned success in his career through entrepreneurship. He began this journey with an electrical company called Tschosik Electric. He realized an opportunity in agriculture electronics and was able to maintain his own business his whole life. He created, sold, maintained and installed feed systems all over our country and throughout the world. In 2009, he expanded this further with a company called TSW Automation; they created Batchnet, an app-controlled feed system that was top of the line and a true innovation in the agriculture industry.
Tom made and maintained many lifelong friendships through his work. Many of his business partners and customers became his lifelong friends.
He was a dedicated, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Practicing, playing, teaching and watching his grandson Seth play baseball was one of his favorite pastimes. Being a grandpa and father was the greatest joy of his life.
He had a passion for restoring old homes and bringing vintage items back to life. He saw the beauty in the history of antiques and was working to restore his current home.
Tom was a man who loved a good conversation and had a keen sense of humor. He placed a great value in true friendships. He was fortunate in finding and keeping many loyal friends that became his family. He taught his daughters the value of believing in themselves and to live in truth. He was always available to his daughters and their families, providing a tremendous sense of support and love in their lives.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.