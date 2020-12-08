CHAMPAIGN — Thomas James Vilardo, 81, passed away Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was born on March 30, 1939, in Gary, Ind., to Angeline and John Vilardo. He married Marian Ruth Vilardo on July 16, 1960.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Marian; daughter, Denise Martin (Kim); son, Tommy Vilardo; and five wonderful grandsons, Alex Katsinas, Michael and Daniel Vilardo and Lucas and Anthony Martin.
Tom was an accountant, which surprised people who met him, because he was so sweet, funny and very charming. He never met a stranger and always made people feel welcomed.
His children remember and thank him for being such a wonderful father. They will never forget his energy and enthusiasm as he brought them skiing for the first time; took them to chop down Christmas trees; coached Little League baseball; taught them to water ski; gave amazing, not-always-welcome advice; or when he tried to build a skating rink in the backyard. He was a constant presence in their lives and the lives of their children. In his words, “Because of my wife, my children and my grandchildren, I received more than I gave in life, and I was blessed.”
Although Tom is no longer with us, he will forever bring a smile to our hearts.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family service at Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of one heck of a life will be held at a later date.