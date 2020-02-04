HUGO, Ill. — Thomas Louis Voight, 76, of Hugo died at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Downers Grove.
Thomas Voight was born in Lakewood, Ohio, in 1943 to Helen and August Voight. Tom is preceded in eternal life by his loving wife, Ellen (Kistner) Voight; his parents; two brothers, Bill (Mary) Quayle and August (Patricia) Voight; and two nephews.
Tom's daughter, Kerry, lives in Downers Grove with her husband, Jim, and two children, Ellie and Tommy. Tom also loved his fur-grandson, Harvey. Tom cherished his relationship with Kerry's in-laws, Harvey Finley, Carol Finley, Tim, Jane and Joe Kindlon. One niece, Sandy Quayle, and one nephew, Brian Voight, also survive.
Upon graduation from Defiance University in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Just 10 days after he married Ellen on July 10, 1967, he left for basic training. Chanute Air Force Base became their home for the next four years, where they enjoyed military life while working at a local horse stable.
After his service in the military, Tom decided to take a job in a small town called Villa Grove, where he started working at an insurance agency. It didn't take long before he owned the agency. Tom loved the small-town life and soon moved his family to Hugo, where the Voights raised and cared for several animals: horses, cats, dogs, sheep, rabbits and many more. The Voights were so lucky to find such loving communities to live in both Villa Grove and Hugo. The friends that Tom and his family made became their family!
Tom's passion for 23 years was coaching girls' Summer Rec Softball. He absolutely loved coaching the girls on the field. He also enjoyed his time off the field and loved taking the team to off-site activities like the movies, rodeos and several trips to get ice cream together. He could tell you every play of every game he watched or coached.
His love for the sport spilled over to his grandkids' activities. Even with the three-hour commute, "Gramps" did not miss too many softball, baseball and basketball games or diving and gymnastic meets. He just really enjoyed being a part of Ellie's and Tommy's lives.
Tom was an avid Cleveland Indians fan who loved watching every game on TV. I know Papa Finley, an avid Chicago Cubs fan, greeted him in heaven with open arms to discuss the 2017 World Series outcome!
Tom will be missed by all of his loved ones. His laugh was contagious and so recognizable to everyone who knew him. His love was special. He was one of a kind. He won't be forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home (1375 N. Illinois 130, Villa Grove). Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Family and friends are welcome to come to the celebration of life at the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove after the funeral service is over.
Donations may be made to: Villa Grove Summer Rec Program, Administrative and Billing Offices, Attention: Heath Wilson, 120 N. Main St., Villa Grove, IL 61956; or Camargo Methodist Church, 103 E. Main St., Camargo, IL 61919.