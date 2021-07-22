Thomas W. Ramsay Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thomas W. Ramsay Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODA — Thomas W. Ramsay, 90, of Loda died at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home.Cremation rights have been accorded, and a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos