LODA — Thomas W. Ramsay, 90, of Loda died at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home.

Cremation rights have been accorded, and a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 675 E. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines.

