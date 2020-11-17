SIBLEY — Thomas E. Wurmnest, 66, of Sibley peacefully passed away Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at home in Sibley.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Pastor Gary Fairchild will be officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sibley Sportsman’s Club, Cropsey Sportsman’s Club or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Tom was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Gibson City, a son of Sylvester J. and Mary A. Lawless Wurmnest. He married Rebecca S. “Becky” Wurmnest on Jan. 20, 1973, in Strawn. She passed away Nov. 10, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxton, and a daughter, Kim (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; five grandchildren, Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; six siblings, Raymond (Dori) Wurmnest of Bloomington, James (Bonnie) Wurmnest of Sibley, Sharon (Dave) Jones of Champaign, Glenn Wurmnest of Fisher, Ann (John) Carlson of Joplin, Mo., and Angie (Randall) Hansen of Portland, Ore.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1972. He was a certified crop adviser and sold farm chemicals. He most recently worked for Brandt Crop Services, formerly Myers Crop Services. Tom was an active member of the Sibley Sportsman’s Club and Cropsey Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.
