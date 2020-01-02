SAVOY — Thomas A. Yancey, military veteran and retired professor of economics at the University of Illinois, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at home in Champaign County.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Wiles Yancey; two sons, Robert Van Stone (Valerie) and Thomas Charles (Carolyn); three daughters, Susanna (Bryan) Potter, Lollie (Joseph DePaul) Yancey and Elizabeth (Clay) Harper; five grandsons and their spouses; and three great-grandchildren.
Tom was born Nov. 18, 1922, in Malta Bend, Mo., the son of Maurice and Cecil (Van Stone) Yancey.
He graduated from high school in 1940 and attended Chillicothe Business College, which at the time was bigger than the University of Missouri. He took a job with General Motors Electromotive Division in La Grange in 1942 and entered military service later that same year. He completed basic training in Miami Beach, Fla., becoming an aviation cadet, opting to become a bombardier. After completing training, his B-24 crew flew missions over Italy, Austria, Hungary, Germany and Yugoslavia. Tom’s active Army Air Corps service ended in October 1945. His Air Force affiliation continued until he retired as a lieutenant colonel at age 60 in 1982.
Tom received his B.A. and M.A. from the University of Missouri, where he also met and married the love of his life, Catherine Wiles. They next lived in Galesburg, where he taught for several years at Knox College. Tom next went to the University of Illinois for his Ph.D. in economics, which he completed in 1956, and remained there as a member of the faculty in the Economics Department, College of Commerce, until his retirement in 1991. In the interim, he completed a sabbatical at Stanford University in 1962 and other sabbaticals, during which he performed research and co-authored papers and textbooks on statistics and econometrics. He joined the Economics Institute in Boulder, Colo., as a lecturer in 1969 before being promoted to associate director, a position he held for 15 years.
Tom assumed the position of associate dean of the College of Commerce in 1967.
When he retired from the UI, he continued to teach, and he and Catherine spent a year at the University of California at Berkeley.
After completely retiring in the mid-1990s, Tom and Catherine travelled extensively, touring in Europe and Asia and visiting family members and friends around the world. In that same decade, they built a home in Sierra Vista, Ariz., after spending much time in that community helping one of their children through a health crisis. They were “snowbirds” for more than a decade, driving cross-country twice a year between the two communities.
He was strongly committed to volunteering for and financially supporting the Humane Society, Meals On Wheels and public television and radio through the local PBS and NPR affiliates.
Tom provided free tax filing advice to many grateful clients of the AARP tax clinics in Champaign and Sierra Vista.
Tom served as treasurer of the congregation of the McKinely Foundation on the UI campus for many years before he and Catherine transferred their membership to Westminster Presbyterian Church in west Champaign.
Tom died of heart disease and requested his remains be sent to a teaching institution.
Please send donations to WILL (public broadcasting) and the Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.