SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Thorlow F. Baker, 89, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., formerly of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Carbondale. His wife, Mary Ann (Stahl) Baker, 85, of Sun Lakes, formerly of Champaign, passed away March 4, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.
They were united in marriage on Feb. 25, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Champaign.
Thorlow attended Urbana schools and graduated from Urbana High School in 1949. He attended Blackburn College and Southern Illinois University. In 1951 and 1952, he served with the 8th Army, including 13 months active duty in Korea during the Korean War, and was awarded a Purple Heart. He then became a barber, owning barbershops on the UI campus and downtown Champaign. He left barbering in 1966 to work for C.S. Johnson Co. until 1971, then went to work for Central Material Co., where he became the concrete ready-mix manager. During his tenure at Central Material, he became active with the Illinois Ready-Mixed Concrete Association, serving as chairman of the Marketing Committee, secretary-treasurer, vice-president and president in 1984. He retired from Central Material in 1993. He was an active member of Urbana Elks Lodge 991 and was also a member of the Chandler Masonic Lodge 34 and El Zaribah Shrine Temple, Phoenix.
Mary Ann worked nearly 40 years as a secretary/bookkeeper in Champaign. She was an avid reader and loved to knit and work on cross-stitch pictures. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Champaign and became a member of United Church of Christ in Sun Lakes.
After retiring, the Bakers made their home in Sun Lakes.
They are both survived by their children, Linda Shafer of Carbondale and Scott Barker of Grand Forks, N.D.; four grandchildren, Sean Baker, Kari Baker Young, Steffy Baker of Grand Forks and Erin Brown of Marion; and six great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Richard (Valerie) Stahl.
Thorlow was preceded in death by his wife and siblings.
Both of their bodies were cremated, and the immediate family celebrated their lives in private ceremonies.