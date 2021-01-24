OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tiana Louise Pankau Dawkins passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Olympia, Wash.
She was born Dec. 8, 1938, to Theodore Pankau and Helen Youmans Pankau, in Urbana. Over the years, she also lived in Champaign; Saugus, Calif.; and Bradenton, Fla. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1956 and worked as a secretary at Eisner Food Stores and an accounting clerk for Manatee County Public Works. She married Dean Dawkins on Feb. 8, 1980; they lived in Bradenton for over 30 years.
Tiana is survived by her son, Daniel Finn of Saugus; daughter, Stacy Buck of Olympia; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Steve Jones of Bella Vista, Ark.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and sister, Linda Hopkins.
