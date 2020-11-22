LONGVIEW — Tim L. Adkins, 67, of Longview passed away at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Mr. Adkins was born June 21, 1953, in Heston, Ky., the son of Samuel M. and Delcia M. Cross Adkins. He married Linda F. Smiley on Dec. 11, 1971, in Lewisport, Ky. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Don (Amber) Adkins of Newman; a daughter, Angela (Gaylon) Mitsdarffer of Sidney; four grandchildren, Devon (Megan) Mitsdarffer, Brianna Mitsdarffer (Nick Tarter), Kiera Riggleman and Tristan Walsh; six great-grandchildren, Rolyn, Zyler, Zoey, Corbin, Cooper and Kai; two brothers, Robert Adkins of Ashmore and William Henry Adkins of Villa Grove; and a sister, Linda Walters of Broadlands.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tim Adkins; a brother, Danny; and two sisters, Joan and Sue.
Tim served his country as a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard.
He retired from Developmental Services Center in Champaign, where he worked in facility maintenance for 25 years, retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Wildlife Federation.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.