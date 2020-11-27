WAVERLY — Tim J. Finegan, 47, of Waverly, formerly of Gilman, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Tim was born Oct. 15, 1973, in Fairbury, the son of Patrick Francis and Joann Mildred (Zachgo) Finegan. They preceded him in death along with two brothers, Richard and Daniel; and one sister, Mary.
He is survived by his significant other, Ashley Trader of Waverly; five sisters, Patty Finegan of Mahomet, Rosemary Toon of Joliet, Peggy Finegan of Watseka, Jean Finegan of Mahomet and Barbara Finegan of Peoria; two brothers, Michael (Laura) Finegan of LaHogue and Tom Finegan of Watseka; and several nieces and nephews.
Tim was in traveling sales for Scheid Diesel. He was of the Catholic faith; a member of the Illiana Pullers Association, serving as president for 14 years; and a member of the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association for many years.
Tim enjoyed tractor pulling, many conversations with his friends, driving any red tractors, going to auctions and his livestock. He was an all-around great guy.
A private visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 231 N. Secor St., Gilman, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilman.
Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad, the Daniel Finegan Memorial Scholarship Fund or Arc of Iroquois County.
Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
