CHAMPAIGN — Timothy L. Schweighart, 67, of Champaign died Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 18, 1953, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, a son of Beverly and Howard Schweighart. He grew up in the Champaign area, attending Centennial High School, where he was a star running back and track athlete.
After graduating as a member of the Class of 1971, Tim continued his education at Southern Illinois University. He then went on to a successful career at Sears for 25 years and then as an insurance broker for another 20 years.
Most recently, Tim enjoyed his years helping in the parking lots at the University of Illinois during sporting events. He was not only a huge U of I fan, but could also be seen rooting on the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Tim married the love of his life, Jackie, on Aug. 10, 1974, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign. Together they raised three children: Chad (Jennifer) Schweighart of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Kelley Schweighart of Cornelius, N.C., and Lindsay (Chris) Roberts of Savoy. They all survive. Tim is also survived by his mother; siblings, Alan (Sandy) Schweighart, Cindee (Steve) Alexander and Susan Carroll; and his grandchildren, Hunter, Karlyn, Halle, Harper, Olivia, Prestyn, Halen, Hatcher and Jake — all of whom he very much adored.
Tim was reunited in death with his father and brother, Greg Schweighart.
Tim was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign and spent many hours volunteering at 5-Acre Farm Daylilies in Tolono. Whether it was fishing, hunting, gardening or golfing, Tim enjoyed spending much of his time outdoors.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 1303 Lincolnshire Drive in Champaign on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. To ensure the safety of all of those attending, the family and St. Matthew Catholic Church kindly ask all attendees to wear appropriate face masks and social-distance when able.
Due to today's current situation, the family plans on holding a celebration of life at a later date.
A GoFundMe has been made in Tim’s honor for memorial contributions: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-care-for-tim-schweighart-and-family?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=em_db_co2876_v1&rcid=33849af625f14dfe9777186142f67086.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.