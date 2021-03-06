CHAMPAIGN — Tim Lee Warmouth, 67, of Champaign passed away Jan. 17, 2021, at home with his family by his side after a courageous 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Tim was born in Paris, Ill., to Theodore and Hazel Warmouth on April 1, 1953, even though he spent the majority of his life in Champaign. A graduate of Centennial High School ('71), Tim was a veteran by enlisting in the Navy immediately after high school. Upon completion of his military obligations, he returned to Champaign, where he began his career as a building service worker for the University of Illinois. Tim truly loved his job and had a 33-year career at the University of Illinois, where he received several accolades including the Chancellor’s Distinguished Staff Award in 1993.
He was at his happiest when he was busy. Tim had a variety of hobbies that included working in his garden, hunting for morel mushrooms every spring, fishing, bowling or by challenging himself going on long bike rides. Sports were another fixture in his life, where he was a die-hard Cubs and Illini fan; however, Tim received the greatest pleasure watching his sons play their sports.
Once wheelchair bound, he had to adapt and challenge himself in other ways. Painting became an instrumental part of his life where he managed to paint hundreds of paintings, many of which can be found in the homes of his friends and family. When Tim actually did sit still, he took pleasure in reading history books and educating himself about space.
Surviving are Tim’s wife of 43 years, Sheryl Warmouth; two sons, Travis (Lesley) Warmouth of Gilbert, Ariz., and Jared (Joanna) Warmouth of Hickory Hills; one sister, Vicki (Steve) Garretson of St. Joseph; and two granddaughters, Olivia and Eliza Warmouth.
His parents, Theodore and Hazel, preceded Tim in death.
A celebration of life will be at noon on March 13, with a visitation prior from 11 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A graveside service will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign, IL 61820, with military honors.
Tim has requested memorial donations be made to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic at vetmed.illinois.edu/wildlife/.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with arrangements. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.