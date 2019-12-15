GREEN BAY, Wis. — Timothy Allan Morris, 55, of Green Bay, Wis., formerly of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was born June 23, 1964, to the late George W. "Bill" Morris and the late Glenda M. Morris, in Champaign. Tim was a graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High and served in the U.S. Army based out of Fort Campbell, Ky., as a Chinook helicopter mechanic, receiving the Army Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Service."
Most recently, Tim was working and living in Green Bay for ToolPro and Simon's Custom Cycles. Tim, "Sippy T," enjoyed golfing, fishing and, most of all, riding his Harley with his Green Bay biking family of friends.
He is survived by his brother, Brad Morris of Urbana; sister, Penny (Lorenzo) Gutierrez of Grand Rapids, Mich.; brother, Stephen (Jaime) Morris of St. Joseph; and previous spouses, Beverly and Peggy. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph, IL 61873. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sydney.