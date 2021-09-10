PULLMAN, Wash. — Timothy Charters of Pullman, Wash., passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Tim was born Nov. 16, 1964, at Subic Bay USNAS, the Philippines, to LeRoy and Rosemary (Peterson) Charters. He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1982 and served in the U.S. Navy.
On May 28, 1988, he married Lynn Eichelberger; they had one daughter.
He earned his B.A. from Washington State University and lived in Washington state for over 30 years. He worked for the Spokane Housing Authority and for Catholic Charities.
Tim is survived by his mother, Rosemary Charters of Pittsburg, Kan.; daughter, Beth (Jason) Harp of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Marybeth (Paul) Grimes of Pittsburg, Kan.; brother, Pat (Brenda) Charters of Monticello; six grandchildren; a niece; and two nephews.
He leaves behind his good friend, Ruth Arnold.
A private service is pending. Condolences may be sent to Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman, WA 00163, or kimballfh.com.