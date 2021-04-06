TUSCOLA — Timothy Clay Lisanby, 57, of Kingman, Ariz., formerly of Tuscola, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Kingman.
Celebration of life services for Tim will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Urbana VFW Hall, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.
Tim was born on Nov. 21, 1963, in Dawson Springs, Ky., a son of Joseph and June Lisanby. He married Tracey Mullins Lisanby on Sept. 25, 2009, in Champaign, and she survives in Kingman. Also surviving are his mother, June Lisanby; and children, Timothy Lisanby, Charles Lisanby, Travis Gould and Joseph Downs.
Tim is also survived by two brothers, Robert Wilbur and Philip Patton; as well as his sister, Ladonna Wilbur.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Mammy Beulah McDaniel; and three brothers, Martin Wilbur, Joseph Lisanby and Larry Redmiles.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor of serving the family of Timothy Lisanby. Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.