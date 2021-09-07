NAVARRE, Fla. — Timothy Crook, 64, of Navarrre, Fla., formerly of Mansfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Tim was born Jan. 8, 1957, in Bloomington to Katherine Crook.
He attended Parkland College and received a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1987. He married Paula Lee in 1974.
Tim is survived by his wife, Paula; five children, Jason Crook, Bruce Crook, Tammy Martin, Mary Knoll and Tonya Crook; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a grandson, John T.
Tim was a simple man who lived by the motto "Work Hard, Play Hard, Love Hard." Tim loved spending time with his family.
A simple celebration of life is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the R.E. Franks Center, 127 Washington St., Philo.