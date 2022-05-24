MAHOMET — Timothy (Tim) E. Davis, 28, died Thursday (May 19, 2022) in Vermilion County.
Timothy was born on Aug. 19, 1993, in Urbana, the second child of John E. (Amanda L.) Davis of Villa Grove and Rena M. Anderson (Jeffrey J. Hahn) of Tolono. Tim attended Arcola Elementary School until 2004 then attended Unity Middle and High School in Tolono. During his time in Tolono, he played JFL football and baseball. He graduated from Rantoul High School in 2011.
Tim is survived by his parents; significant other, Tabytha Lawless, and their son, Brentley Ray, of Mahomet; sisters, Shelby K. Davis of Oakwood and Kimberly M. Luna of Portsmouth, Va.; and half brother, Michael E. Davis of Cambridge; in addition to his nieces and nephews, Jathen T. Doggett, Addilynn M. Doggett, Sylvie M. Davis-Megenhardt and Greyson Luna. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, John F. and Kelly Anderson of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Ruth Davis; and uncle, Timothy L. Davis of Rantoul.
Tim was employed at Feldkamps Towing in Urbana, where he specialized in heavy-duty towing and recovery and semi-lowboy hauling in addition to being the driver manager. Prior to employment at Feldkamps, Tim had many different jobs in many different fields, which made him a “Jack-of-all-trades.” He became master of them all.
Tim loved nothing more than spending time with his son and all of his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and attending bike rallies and events. He lived each day as if it were his last. He was always there to lend a helping hand and a word of advice to help others.
A memorial service honoring Tim’s life is planned during the visitation Wednesday evening, May 25, at 7 p.m. The family requests everyone who knew Tim come and share a memory of a time in their life which Tim touched.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the rosary recited at 8 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. The Rev. Fredi Gomez-Torres will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Tolono.
Memorials may be made in Tim’s name for his son, Brentley Ray Davis.