CHAMPAIGN — Timothy (Tim) A. Flanagin, born June 4, 1959, in Emporia, Kan., passed away peacefully at home in Champaign on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer.
To the end, he maintained his wit and sense of humor, and he leaves a hole in the lives of those who knew him. Tim was an everyday comedian and looked to share the funny of each day with everyone. Like a true Irishman, Tim never met a stranger. He wanted to laugh and smile every day. Our lives were a little richer for having known him, and now heaven is lucky to have him.
The first in his family to attend college, Tim earned his BFA in theater from the University of Central Missouri. From the first time he heard applause on stage in a high school production, he fell in love with theater. Tim continued to give back to the art as he participated in numerous community theater productions, studied theater as an undergraduate and graduate student, and served on the board at the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company (CUTC). Most importantly, Tim saw an opportunity to provide theater experiences to middle-school students at St. Matthew School and started the Drama Club with the inaugural production of "The Phantom Tollbooth" in 2010. He was very proud that the Drama Club continues to this day.
Scouting and the outdoor activities provided were also one of his passions. Tim served as a Cub and Boy Scout leader, completing the Boy Scouts’ Wood Badge leadership training.
In college, Tim joined the Delta Chi national fraternity. Delta Chi provided Tim with leadership experiences and training, as well as a brotherhood of friends he maintained until the end of his life. Delta Chi was a treasured part of his life, and Tim was thrilled to attend the fraternity’s annual float trip this year.
Tim went on to earn his master’s degree in education from the University of Central Missouri and an M.S. in speech communication from Ball State University. For over 20 years, Tim served as an academic adviser to students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the Gies College of Business and College of Fine & Applied Arts. He loved students and the work he did. Tim felt it was critical to prepare students for a full college experience, not just recite academic requirements. He was involved in faculty senate committees, advising committees and other college committees. Tim was a willing volunteer for projects and loved learning new technology.
Survivors include Tim’s wife, Susan (Hettwer); son, Mitchell; and daughter, Margaret (Maggie), all of Champaign; sisters, Teresa Douglass of Columbia, Mo., Kelly Fray of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Kathryn Gallagher of Columbia, Mo.; brothers, Joseph Flanagin of Lee’s Summit and Brian Flanagin of Columbia, Mo.; 13 nieces and nephews; and four grandnieces and nephews, with two on the way.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Flanagin; and a brother, Patrick Flanagin, all of Salisbury, Mo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with a luncheon to follow. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at 2606 Worthington Drive, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the St. Matthew Drama Club.
Tim’s laugh and smirk are gone way too soon. He will be missed.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.