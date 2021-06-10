CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Hill, 44, of Champaign died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12 (Timothy's birthday), at Center of Hope Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. The funeral service will begin at noon at the church. Burial will immediately follow the church service at Mount Olive Cemetery, Urbana.
Timothy was born on June 12, 1976, in Urbana, to Clifton Hill and Jannie Palmer Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton, in 2011 and stepfather, John Roberts, in 2008.
He is survived by his mother, Jannie Roberts; wife, Tina Hobbs; two children, Javon and Antonia Hill; one sister, Shanna McGuire of Champaign; four brothers, Lonnie (Valerie) Hill of Texas, Clifton Hill Jr. of Georgia, Michael (Gizlan) Hill of Champaign and Keith Hill of Arkansas; along with 10 nieces and nephews.
Timothy worked as a barber in the Champaign area for over 20 years. He was an animal lover, and he also enjoyed cooking and reading. But his favorite activity was being around his family and friends.
