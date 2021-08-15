URBANA — Timothy Lee Hutchcraft, 42, of Urbana died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Timothy was born April 24, 1979, to Robert and Joan (Chrzan) Hutchcraft. He met his love, Geoffrey Scanlon, on June 6, 2000, and they were legally married on Jan. 12, 2017.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in politics from New York University and a master’s degree in sociology from New Mexico State University. He loved teaching sociology at the college level.
Timothy was an educator, musician and loyal friend. He had a sharp sense of humor, a keen insight and a compassionate heart. Timothy is survived by his husband, Geoffrey Edward Scanlon, and mother, Joan Hutchcraft, both of Urbana.
The Rite of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Chapel of St. John the Divine, 1101 S. Wright St., Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to C-U Canteen Run, c/o The Salvation Army, 2212 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61820, dedicated to feeding and clothing the homeless.