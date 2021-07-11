CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Leal Lawhead, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at home surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer.
Tim was born in 1951 to Francis and Louise (Miebach) Lawhead (deceased) in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Regina (McClain) Lawhead; three children, Michael (Amanda) Lawhead, Marie (Todd) Christensen and Melissa (Eric) Barber; and four grandchildren, Emily (Davis) Grubb, Ethan Lawhead and Taven and Faith Christensen. His children and grandchildren reside in Utah.
He is also survived by six siblings, Terry (Michele) Lawhead, Sharon Lawhead, Tracy Lawhead, Tina (Dennis) DeMoss, Todd (Kirsten) Lawhead and Tharla (Mike) Palumbo. They all reside in the greater Champaign-Urbana area.
A selfless man, Tim was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and patriot who will be greatly missed. He never knew a stranger and could talk for hours about any topic. He was generous and had a big heart for helping those less fortunate, including volunteering for the Special Olympics. In retirement, Tim loved working as a school bus driver at Unity School District, transporting sports teams and children with special needs.
Tim was a U.S. veteran with time served in the Vietnam War and continued service in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve. He specialized in telecommunications in his active duty, reserve and civilian capacities, serving many years at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Work took him around the world, befriending people of all nationalities and cultures.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at St. Patrick’s Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. A burial ceremony will commence shortly after at Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Services will be officiated by Father Co and Father Walder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Carle Cancer Center for Philanthropy, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801; or St. Thomas Grade School, 311 Madison St., Philo, IL 61864. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rowland, Dr. Stanic, the Carle Cancer Center staff and home care and hospice teams for their loving care and support.