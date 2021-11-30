SAVOY — Timothy J. Lowry, 68, died at 12:10 p.m. Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at home in Savoy.
In accordance with family wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The visitation will be held two hours prior to the service (2 to 4 p.m.) at the funeral home.
Tim was born April 16, 1953, the first of nine children born to Lyle and Evelyn (Early) Lowry.
Survivors include his brothers, Patrick, Mark and Bill Lowry; sisters, Karen Clemons, Linda Lawhead, Susan Ross and Janet Servis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin.
Tim graduated from Champaign Central High School and worked as a service manager for Caterpillar/Altorfer in both Peoria and Champaign for many years.
