RANTOUL — Timothy A. Ludwig, 61, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on the morning of Ash Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Champaign, a son of Walter D. and Sue (Rector) Ludwig. He married Connie Strater on March 13, 1999, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Andrea Lieb of Rantoul, Kimberly (Ryan) Deppa of Urbana and Landry Ludwig of Rantoul; a son, David Sandage of Chicago; mother, Sue Ludwig of Rantoul; sister, Michelle (Jonathan) Jefferson of Dunlap; two brothers, Anthony (Judy) Ludwig of St. Louis and Matt (Kerry) Ludwig of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Samantha, Skylar, Grayson, Hazel and Everly; several nieces and nephews; as well as two godsons.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Andrew D. Ludwig; son-in-law, Warren Lieb; and a granddaughter, Eloise.
Tim was a 1978 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and Illini ticket holder. He and his wife loved riding his Harley on weekend trips with their motorcycle friends. He was a praise and worship leader at Assembly of God Church. He later became a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
Tim, a king of dad jokes, truly enjoyed having fun. He loved his family dearly but would tell you one of the highlights of his life was the time he was on the field with the Cowboys! There are many wonderful memories that will be cherished forever.
A private Mass will be said at St. Malachy's and his ashes laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery. The public is invited to a gathering of friends and family Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. We ask that social distancing be maintained.
Memorials may be made to the family.