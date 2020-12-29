CHAMPAIGN — Timothy “Rock” Earl McCoy was born in Jackson, Miss., on April 26, 1967, to Joann and Wilson McCoy Sr. He grew up in Champaign and graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1985. The following year he enlisted in the United States Army and served active duty during the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged in 1993 and returned to the Champaign area where he raised his family and was actively involved in his community. He married the love of his life, Kimberly Butts, in 2006.
Rock earned his AAS in Special Education from Parkland College and his BA in Communication from Eastern Illinois University. He was a volunteer coach for the Champaign Park District and worked as a Union Painter at the University of Illinois until a work injury redirected his career path. As a caring, loyal and devoted individual who genuinely cared for others, he found himself naturally successful as a case manager and mentor for Haven Focused, LLC.
In May 2020, Rock was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer. After a hard-fought battle, his body finally succumbed on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his son Timothy Earl McCoy Jr., his father Wilson McCoy Sr., his grandparents Benjamin Franklin McCoy, Margaret Elizabeth Miles-McCoy, Harry Doss and Mattie Mae Henderson. He is survived by his wife Kimberly Butts-McCoy; his son Joshua Butts; his three daughters Sidney Butts, Tori and Madison McCoy; his mother Joann Grayson; his brothers Wilson McCoy and Eric (Lamillia) Grayson; his sister Tia Grayson; his six grandchildren, Ayden, Jaya, Joshua Jr., Londyn, Indiya and Alivia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Rock was a strong, compassionate man, a devoted husband and father, a passionate coach and mentor, a loving father-figure, a dedicated son, brother, and faithful friend. He was the Rock of his family and to many who knew him. He fought until the very end with his wife by his side. He will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to Lyndell Clemons, Edwin Cook, Allen Jenkins, Artice James, Michael Campbell, the Carle Oncology Team and Transition Hospice. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. An open memorial will be held in April 2021.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home-Urbana is in charge of arrangements.
Cards and flowers can be sent to 810 Scottsdale Dr., Champaign, IL 61821.