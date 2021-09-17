CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Scott McPhee, 68, passed away at home Tuesday (Sept. 14, 2021).
Tim was the second of three children born to Gaylord “Mick” and Charlene McPhee on Aug. 5, 1953. He was born and raised in Champaign-Urbana and graduated from Centennial High School in 1971. Soon after, he apprenticed and worked as an electrician for the rest of his professional life. He married Marian Lapp on Oct. 12, 1976, and although now divorced, lovingly raised two children together.
Tim, also known to good friends as “Mouse,” had an immense passion for great music, movies (preferably with subtitles), sports and, above all, spending time with friends, family and his children and grandchildren. Tim always enjoyed good food and good drinks with good company. His social personality was known by all, and he could always find a friendly face or someone he knew in almost every crowd. Tim was an avid Cubs, Bears and Illini fan with a passion for his teams; great to watch every game with as long as you could stand to be with him when they lost. He was funny, positive, passionate, stubborn, competitive, loyal and would always get his jobs done, no matter how much he complained about them. He will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him best.
As a dad, he was always ready to make us smile, harmonize with us while singing, and could dance with the best of them. He taught us how to ride bikes, fish, throw a frisbee, use tools and always tinker, and was the best bowling, pool and euchre partner.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Hays (Kevin); son, Skyler McPhee (Brandy Thrush); brother, Rick McPhee (Linda); and sister, Nancy Morse. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Logan and Declan.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Mick, and mother, Charlene.
Tim was also a loving uncle, great-uncle and cousin to many; he was truly proud of his large extended family.
A farewell visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Monday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. No suits, no ties; casual dress please, as we all know Tim would have preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.