CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Giles Murphy, 62, of Champaign died peacefully while sleeping Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022) at Autumn Leaves Memory Care of Savoy.
Tim was born March 9, 1959, in Urbana, to Dwyer and Jane Murphy. They preceded him in death. Tim married his high school sweetheart, Kim (Brown), at St. Matthew Catholic Church on June 26, 1982. She survives, along with their three children, Katy (Kyle) Behnke of Champaign, Becky (Keith) DeDecker of Naperville and Ryan (Bailey) Murphy of Champaign; along with six wonderful grandsons, Grayson, Preston, Timothy, Jack, Jace and Ford.
Tim was the second eldest of five children in the Murphy family. His older sister, Kathy, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his younger siblings, Joe, Mike and Molly; parents in-law, Ed and Diane Brown; siblings-in-law, Steve (Shelly) Brown and Karen (Brian) Daily; and beloved nephews and nieces, Cullyn (Allison), Quinn, Maeve, Dana, Madison, Alexa, Austin, Roan and Cason.
He attended Holy Cross School, and the stories of the antics he and his friends have from their acolyting days live on with laughter. At Central High School, Tim was a leader on the high school golf team. He went on to major in accounting in the School of Business at Indiana University and was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Following college, Tim and Kim returned to Champaign to marry and build a wonderful life together. Tim went into the family insurance business and led the company through times of growth and change during his decades in the business.
Outside of the office, Tim remained a skilled golfer, a dedicated coach (for his kids’ teams and other teams in the community), friend, mentor, leader in the community, volunteer and husband and treasured his role as Dad and Papa above all. For over the last decade of his life, Tim continued to demonstrate his courage, strength and trust in God as he battled early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. The family will be sharing plans for a celebration of life at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.