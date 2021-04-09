CHAMPAIGN — Timothy (Tim) Harold Nelson, 59, of Champaign passed away Monday (April 5, 2021) at home.
Tim was born March 18, 1962, in Battle Creek, Mich., to Barbara and Eugene Nelson. They proceeded him in death.
Tim was an accomplished electrician who loved camping, building models and gardening. His humor and laughter brightened each day for all those around him and made each day just that much better. Tim battled cancer for over two years, beating all the odds several times. Tim was at peace with God and his situation, and he faced his challenges with courage and a positive attitude everyday.
Tim is survived by his girlfriend of 11 years, Lisa Sofranko, and her children. He is also survived by his children, Shaun (Amber), Heather (Justin) and Timothy (Lana).
He leaves behind eight siblings, Rick (Linda), Doug (Carol), Judie Nelson, Julie Epps (Rick), Cindi Holdren (Randy), Christie Summers (Terry), twin brother Tommy (Vicki) and Michael (Jami).
He also leaves behind five grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
He loved his family, and he will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him.
We also want to thank all the caregivers and doctors at Carle who tended to Tim over the years. You made his journey comfortable, and you gave us more time with Tim. Thank-you.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date in 2021.
In memory of Tim, donations can be made to tunnels2towers.org or Carle Oncology. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.