CLINTON — Timothy Ray Craven, 68, of Gifford passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Pastor Randy Downing officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Wapella.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Timothy was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Hannibal, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary (Brady) Craven of Gifford; sons, Brad (Denise) Craven and John Craven, and grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Craven, all of Hannibal, Mo.; sister-in-law, Cathy Craven of New London, Mo.; sister, Marsha (Leon) Downing, and nephews, Terry (Lori) Downing and Randy (Bonnie) Downing, all of Danville; and many nieces and nephews. A special uncle, Dale Campbell of Catlin, also survives.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ann Craven; brother, Bud Craven; and grandparents, Herman and Mildred Barnes.
Tim served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He was a master carpenter and woodworker.
Growing up in Saverton, Mo., and spending time with his grandparents were among Tim’s fondest memories. He enjoyed working and attending auctions at Hannagan’s Auction Company in Gordyville.
Online condolences may be made at calvertmemorial.com.