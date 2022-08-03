Timothy Rodeffer Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — Timothy Rodeffer died at 1:53 p.m. Saturday (July 30, 2022) at home.Memorial services will be held in New York at a later date. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos