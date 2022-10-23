RANTOUL — Timothy D. Staebler, 64, of Rantoul passed away at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at home in Rantoul.
He was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Amarillo, Texas, a son of David and Colleen (Kelly) Staebler.
He is survived by his son, Tim (Meghan) Staebler of Naperville; and brothers, Tom and David Staebler of Urbana.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Staebler worked at Kroger for 20 years before a car accident in 1999 almost took his life. Forever a survivor, he overcame health issues for years and was an inspiration to those who knew him. He was a loyal fan of the Illini and Hoosiers, having attended many games with his son and brothers. Tim enjoyed his family and will be greatly missed. He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul.
A funeral service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Malachy Church. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.