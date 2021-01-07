Villa Gorve — Tina Marie Hubbart, 55, of Villa Grove passed away at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Tina was born Nov. 21, 1965, to Richard and Ida (Street) Smith. She married Jon Hubbart on Sept. 24, 1988, in Tolono.
She graduated from Catlin High School in 1984. She was employed at Dart Container Corp. for 35 years.
She leaves behind her husband, Jon Hubbart; two sons, Zachary Hubbart of Shelbyville, Tenn., and Austin Hubbart of Villa Grove; mother, Ida Smith of Catlin; two brothers, Montell (Kelly) Smith and Scotty Smith, both of Catlin; nephew, Kyle Smith of Catlin; and two great-nephews, Lennox and Lane of Catlin.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Gene Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove Booster Club.