VILLA GROVE — Tina Mae Lewis joined her guardian angel, her Grammy, in heaven on Friday (April 1, 2022).
She is survived by the two men who meant the world to her, her husband and the love of her life, Scott Lewis; and her loving son, Joshua Lewis.
She was a proud Navy wife and a proud band mom. We are thankful for all her family and friends who always showed Tina how much they loved her. Tina loved each and every one of them with all her heart.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with the funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jerry Conner will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.