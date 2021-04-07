FARMER CITY — Tina Rochelle Beck, 55, of Farmer City passed away at 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her graveside memorial service will be at noon Saturday, April 10, at Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating, followed by a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. at Farmer City American Legion. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Tina Beck Memorial Fund in care of Heartland Bank & Trust Company, 333 S. Main St., Farmer City, IL 61842. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tina was born on Oct. 10, 1965, in Clinton, a daughter of James David and Irene Smith Borton.
Tina is survived by her son, Tucker Beck of Mansfield; mother, Irene, and stepfather, Vance Burnett, of Farmer City; and stepsister, Elaine Cooks of Tigard, Ore.
Also surviving are three aunts and many cousins she dearly loved.
Tina was preceded in death by her father; brother, Kirk Borton; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Tina graduated from Farmer City-Mansfield High School in 1983.
She was employed as a beautician and in later years employed in the medical field.
Tina loved to cook, dance, ride motorcycles and vacation in Cancun and have a great time. She was devoted to and adored by her son, Tucker; he is her pride and joy. She loved the family dog, Nika, who shadowed her everywhere. Tina was a wonderful mother, daughter and friend and loved by all who knew her.