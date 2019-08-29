BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Tobias Somers, 65, formerly of Ivesdale, died July 26, 2019, at home in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Toby was born Jan. 19, 1954, in Monticello, a son of Francis and Elaine Somers.
Survivors include five brothers, Russell (Elaine) Somers, Terry Somers, Kevin Somers, David (Ruth) Somers and Tom (Sherri) Somers; one sister, Jennifer Somers; 12 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Toby moved to New York in the 1970s to pursue a career in acting and ultimately ended up supporting himself as a waiter in dining establishments and clubs, including the Copacabana.
However, he appeared as a waterskier in a James Bond movie that was being filmed in Florida. Toby was fortunate enough to spend his winters in West Palm Beach, Fla., and owned a landscaping business in Brooklyn.
In accordance with family wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, Ivesdale. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.