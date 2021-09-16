RANTOUL — Tobias Montize Thomas, 50, of Rantoul was called home Wdnesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Tobias was born on Nov. 7, 1970, to Joeannier Smith (Pelmore). Instrumental in his upbringing was his stepfather, Walter L. Smith.
Tobias was known as “Toby” by his loved ones and graduated from Urbana Senior High School. After graduating high school, Toby proceeded to proudly serve over seven years in the U.S. Army as a combat infantryman (airborne ranger), where he received several medals and two bronze stars. He retired from the Army and worked for private security. Then drove as a cross road truck driver.
Tobias leaves behind his siblings, Yvonne Thomas, Amber Thomas, Adrian Thomas, Davee Thomas and Dyrell Thomas; uncles, James Pelmore, JR Pelmore, Bobby Pelmore and Lonnie Campbell; aunts, Anna McCoy (Pelmore), Shirley Pelmore and Cleo White (Campbell); nieces, Myah Reed and Morgan Reed; special cousins, Paul Pelmore and Joseph Pelmore; and extended family member, Mark Santos.
Tobias had his own relationship with God and truly understood that it was only God who kept him here with us as he battled his health crises for more than 26 years. During that time, he helped others who were facing the same health issues by encouraging them and listening to their trials. He dreamed of returning to doing the things he loved, like fishing, hunting, playing pool, painting and grilling. He loved to joke, dress to impress and treasured his family time.
Tobias will truly be missed by all of his loved ones. We will keep the light on for you.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.