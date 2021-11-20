CHAMPAIGN — Tobin Lee “Toby” Herges, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, entered into the loving embrace of his Lord and creator, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday (Nov. 19, 2021). He was 54.
Toby was born on Aug. 9, 1967, to Anthony and Barbara Whitesell Herges. On April 17, 1993, he married his soulmate, Christine Roeger Herges. Toby and Christine both knew right away that they were meant for each other, and they were engaged six months to the day they started dating. They spent the next 28 years faithfully devoted to each other, their four children and their heavenly father. Toby was fond of saying that marriage is a contest in generosity. It was something he believed with all his soul and exemplified every day of his life with Christine.
Toby is survived by his wife, Christine; four children, Macey Kate, Mallory, Tobin and Tate; parents, Anthony and Barbara Herges; siblings, Todd, Kyle, Matt, Marci, Karah and Adam; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his devoted dog, Pippa.
Toby graduated from Centennial High School in Champaign in 1985. He attended Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., where he was a member of the Delta State baseball team and an officer of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. He loved to golf and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He especially loved to participate in every aspect of the lives of his children, of whom he is endlessly proud.
Toby touched the lives of countless people in the Champaign-Urbana community. He owned and operated Tumble Inn Tavern, which was opened by his grandfather, Al Herges, in 1947. Tumble Inn’s patrons are very familiar with the generous spirit with which he lived his life. For those who knew and loved Toby, it will be hard to recall a single instance of him not putting others before himself. He was endlessly selfless, caring and loving to anyone and everyone who entered his life.
Toby loved his Lord and savior Jesus with all his heart and lived his life according to this commandment — Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength and love your neighbor as yourself. In aspiring for this, he was successful. He loved so well in his life on Earth, and the love he put into the world will remain and continue to bloom and grow forever.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign. There will also be a celebration of life at Tumble Inn Tavern, 302 S. Neil St., Champaign, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, following the funeral Mass and burial.
Contributions may be made to the Tobin Lee Herges Memorial Fund. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.