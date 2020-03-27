URBANA — Tod Emery Donley, age 56, of Urbana passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon, is assisting the family.
Tod was born on Nov. 29, 1963, in Mattoon, the son of Paul R. and Nancy (Branson) Donley.
Other survivors include his parents of Mattoon; sisters, Kelly (Tom) Burwell and Debra Ingold, all of Urbana; half sister, Lisa Wheeler (Annie O’Reilly) of Denver, Colo.; nieces and nephews, John and Rhiannon Miller, Clarisa, Dana and Serling Miller, Sarah, Chad, Zoey and Logan Daniel, Abbey, Halen, Jordon and Paisley Shinneman and Lindsey Wheeler; and best longtime friends, David and Nancy George.
Tod graduated from Unity Tolono High School in 1981. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years as quartermaster on the LST 1189.
Following his military service, Tod became a janitor, working on the floor crew and moving crew at the Public Function Office at the University of Illinois, from which he later retired. Tod was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He will be remembered as a good man, known for his sense of humor and kindness.
