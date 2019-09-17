PAXTON — Todd A. Farney, 57, of Paxton passed away at 2:17 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home.
Todd was born May 17, 1962, in Paxton, the son of Benjamin and Grace Troxel Farney. He married Becky Swan on Feb. 21, 1981, in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Becky, he is survived by two sons, Brandon (Hope) Farney of Mahomet and Tyson (Brooke) Farney of St. Joseph; a daughter, Jessica (Jason) Mills of Paxton; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Grace Farney of Rankin; three sisters, Judy (Graig) Johnson, Janet Cuccaro and Charlene Farney; three brothers, Bill (Vickie) Farney, Ben Farney and Chuck (Frannie) Farney; and special friends, Josie and Mike Donovan of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Truman Swan.
Todd graduated from Rankin High School in 1980. He was a union operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 841.
Nothing meant more to Todd than spending time with his grandkids, especially while camping and boating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.