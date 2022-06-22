LEXINGTON, Ky. — Todd Jerry Sackett passed away Saturday (June 18, 2022).
He was born April 7, 1967, in Granite City, to Ralph and Alicia Sackett. He and his three siblings, Robb, Jill and Matt, were raised in Bloomington and Champaign. Todd excelled in athletics at Champaign Central High School and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. While on campus, he made lifelong friends as a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. People were drawn to him due to his quick wit and comic timing.
He was a co-owner of Sandwich Squad, Inc., the Jimmy John’s franchisee in Lexington, Ky. He and his brothers worked together and built the business since 1999.
He enjoyed watching sports and cheering on his favorite teams, the Cubs, the Raiders, the Bears and the Fighting Illini through thick and (mostly) thin. Music was also important for Todd. He met the love of his life, Kandi, while at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. They later married there in 2008 surrounded by friends and family. He and Kandi raised her daughter, Olivia Kay Zastro, then Tripp Jerry completed their family with his birth in 2009. Laughs were abundant in their house, and he was so proud to be their dad.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph.
Todd is survived by Kandi, Olivia and Tripp; his mother, Alicia; siblings, Robb (MaryBeth), Jill Burton (Greg) and Matt (Jennifer); and 10 nieces and nephews.
His great big bear hugs and generous heart will be missed by all.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign. A light lunch and celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the I Hotel, 1900 S. First St., Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherds House, Inc., 365 Waller Ave., Ste. 230, Lexington, KY 40504.