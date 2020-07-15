CHAMPAIGN — Todd Colin Ledbetter, 56, of Champaign, formerly of Colfax, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 12:40 a.m. at Carle Hospital emergency room in Urbana as a homeless man tragically killed while sleeping.
His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest, with the Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in Todd’s name may be made to the family. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, is handling the arrangements.
Todd was born on Feb. 28, 1964, in Pontiac, a son of Phillip G. and Diane G. (Kammerman) Ledbetter. Survivors include three sons, Jonathan, Andrew and David; brothers and sisters, Phillip L. Ledbetter of Russellville, Ky., Charles A. Ledbetter of Bloomington, Carrie (Ramey) Rager of Elkton, Ky., Jana (Michael) Mallory of Elkton, Ky., Loren Ledbetter of Elkton, Ky., and Phillip G. (Sue Jean) Ledbetter of Elkton, Ky. Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Diane G. Ledbetter.
