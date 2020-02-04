LAKE CITY, Fla. — Todd Jeffrey Yaxley, age 51, a resident of Lake City, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held this summer at Champaign.
Todd is lovingly remembered by his sons, Tyler and Tyson Yaxley; their mother, Christy Yaxley; brother, Tim Yaxley; sister, Brandy Meid; brother-in-law, Steve Meid; mother, Jorja Wertich; father, Thomas Yaxley; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many great friends.
Todd enjoyed making people laugh and cheering for the Florida Gators, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Memorial donations may be given to the William D. Yaxley Memorial Scholarship through Parkland College Foundation, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821 (https://www.parkland.edu/Audience/Foundation-Alumni/Giving/Scholarships).
The Yaxley family wish to thank Wes Markham and Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Inc. for their loving care and support with Todd’s cremation arrangements.