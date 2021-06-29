FITHIAN — Duane "Tom" Decker, 66, of Fithian passed away at 12:30 a.m. Monday (June 28, 2021) at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. memorial service Thursday, July 1, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Tom was born June 28, 1955, in Paxton, the son of Charles and Anna Decker. He married Robin Irvine on March 29, 1990, in Urbana. She survives.
He is also survived by his sons, Eric Decker of Indianapolis and Ean Decker (Morgan) of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Emma and Elena Decker, Elijah Bittinger and Jalynne, Maxwell and Roman Decker; and sister, Carol Decker of Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom was a truck driver for J.M. Jones for many years; he then drove for USF Holland until retirement. Tom and Robin traveled to many stock-car and drag races over the years. His two dogs, Winston and Benny, will miss him dearly.
In honor of Tom, everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite racing shirt on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Valor, P.O. Box 166, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.