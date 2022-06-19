MAHOMET — Lynn "Tom" Harpst, 79, died at 3:16 a.m. Saturday (June 18, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. June 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the church, with the Rev. Father Joe Hogan officiating. Burial will take place in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Veterans burial rites will be accorded by both the Patriot Guard Riders and Danville American Legion Post 210.
Tom was born on Sept. 18, 1942, in Monroe, Wis., a son of John and Eileen (Shea) Harpst. He married Martha McCree on Feb. 18, 1995, in Champaign.
Survivors include his wife, Martha of rural Mahomet; two sons, Andy (Alyssa) Harpst of Mahomet and Chris (Sarah Hall) Harpst of Seymour; stepchildren, Connie (Cam) Bierman of Austin, Texas, Randy (Shirley) Eggemeyer of Matthew, Mo., and Mark (Lorie) Eggemeyer of Weldon; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Tara (Ken) Nichols of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John.
Tom graduated from Champaign High School in 1960 and worked the majority of his adult life as a state highway worker, earning retirement in 2002.
Tom believed in community service and was active with the Mahomet Lions Club, American Legion and Patriot Guard Riders. He also served with the Cornbelt Fire Department for 32 years.
Tom was a proud veteran and joined the Navy in 1960, serving for three years, two months and one day on LST 1170.
Please make a donation in Tom's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.