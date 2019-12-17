ST. JOSEPH — Thomas "Tom" R. Long Sr., 78, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St. in St. Joseph. Pastor Andrew Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Firefighter walkthrough will be at 6:30 p.m.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Tom was born Sept. 19, 2019, in Danville. The son of Joseph I. and Frances (Siedel) Long. He married Doris Farrell on July 17, 1966. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Tommy (Cheryl) Long of St. Joseph, and Lisa (Kevin) Sage of Ogden; six grandchildren, Danielle and Rebecca Long, Janssen, Jo Hannah, Michael and Olivia Sage; and brother Roger (Mary) Long of Woodstock, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom was a graduate of Hoopston High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps; serving in Vietnam he received two Purple Hearts during his time in the Marines. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion.
He worked at Kraft, retiring in 1999. He then worked at the Carle Cancer Center as a parking valet.
Tom served on the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District from 1973-1996, retiring as the chief.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching sports.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph-Stanton FPD.