FISHER — Tom Pforr peacefully joined his parents, Floyd and Vona Pforr, along with his brother, Keith, in eternal life on Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022).
He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Anthony and James; daughter-in-love, Kate; grandchildren, Penelope and Ethan; brother, Dave, and his wife, Gayle; sister-in-law, Kim; many brothers and sisters-in-law on his wife’s side; and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.
Tom graduated from the Respiratory Therapy Program at Parkland College and UI Health Careers Program. He taught for 25 years in Parkland’s RT program and spent several years as a therapist at Provena Covenant Medical Center prior to his retirement. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made in Tom's name by contributing to his grandchildren's college fund. Please make checks out to Donna Pforr or to a place of the donor’s choosing.
A private celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.