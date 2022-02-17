SIGEL — Tommy was born on Nov. 18, 1953, in Urbana, to Marcella Schwensen Purkiser and Tommy William Andrews Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Tommy Andrews Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Marcella Purkiser of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Camille of St. Joseph; son, Reid (Lisa) of Attica, Ind.; and grandchildren, Maya of St. Joseph, Myles of St. Joseph and Lydia of Attica, Ind.
Also surviving are his sister Carol Rodewald of Iowa, sister Lynda (Mike) Worner of Oakdale, Calif., brother Dennis (Anne) Anderson of Savoy, sister Debbie Applegate of Urbana, brother Darrell Andrews of Champaign, brother Randy Andrews of Royal and sister Margaret Purkiser of Colorado.
Tom loved all living things. He always kept turtles, snakes, fish and bugs. Anything he could rescue, he did. He had an avid collection of bones and fossils that he would collect from anywhere he could find them.
Music was arguably his first love, next to animals. His favorite artist was Frank Zappa.
His wish was to be scattered in the Red Wood Forest.
Memorials may be given in his memory to the Humane Society.
There will be no public services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. His family will grieve in private.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.