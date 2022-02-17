Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Windy. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 20. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing in the evening with clearing overnight. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.