RANTOUL — Tommy Blaine, 75, of Rantoul passed away on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 2, 1945, in Morgantown, Ky., a son of Cleburne and Susie (McPherson) Blaine. He married Sandra Ballard on June 27, 1992, in Morgantown. She survives.
Also surviving are twin daughters Tonya (John) and Tammy (Lawrence); a son, Ryan; a brother, Tony (Helen); and five grandchildren, Austin, Trenton, Matthew, Zayne and Ireland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and three sisters.
Tommy was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He loved his children and his grandchildren. He loved his Westerns, movies and books!
He was always glad to help out anyone in need when possible, and we will all miss his big heart.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.