MAHOMET — Tommy Lee Kumler went to be with his Lord at 1:27 p.m. Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. March 31 at Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower.
Tommy was born on Jan. 21, 1941, to Loren S. Kumler and Ruth A. Dennison of Farmer City, but he was born in Bloomington. He married Karen Lee Loy of Gibson City on March 15, 1960, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Mahomet; two sons, Todd A. Kumler of Leverett and Rick L. Kumler of Mahomet; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Bellflower High School in 1959 and attended SIU Journeyman Lineman School and worked as a certified lineman for 11 years. He later worked at Vesuvius USA in the maintenance department for 27 years. Tommy also owned Kumler's Taxidermy in Mahomet and was still working in his shop prior to his death.
Tommy played both baseball and basketball in high school and earned a letter in both sports. Later, he was Little League coach and Cub Scout leader in Mahomet. Tommy was a longtime member of Bible Baptist Church and held the positions of Sunday school teacher, deacon and trustee.
He and his wife were fortunate to have 28 missionaries from all over the world and managed to keep in touch with them until retirement. Tommy and his family also enjoyed hunting and fishing together on vacations and anniversaries. Tommy and his wife were baptized together on their 40th anniversary in the Jordan River.
He was always an active man and made lots of friends and will be missed by all of them, who would stop by his shop to swap hunting and fishing stories.
Tommy also took great pride in his 1962 Ford Econoline pickup truck and won several trophies at shows in the area. He also won many trophies at taxidermy competitions in both Illinois and neighboring states. At the time of his death, he was teaching his sons the taxidermy trade and were involved in mounting some of their own work under their dad's instruction and watchful eye.
