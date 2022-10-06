CHAMPAIGN — Tommy “Tom” L. Lewis Jr., the son of the late Rev. Gus Lee Gladney and Antonia Anita Kirkland, was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, Miss.
Tommy passed away at home with his family on Friday (Sept. 30, 2022).
Tommy attended the Culinary Institute in Chicago and was blessed that his passion for cooking became his career as a professional chef for over 40 years. Tommy's hobbies and enjoyments were cooking, fishing, gardening, taking walks and listening to music.
Tommy was the patriarch of the family and made time for everyone. You could find him often in the kitchen cooking and laughing with his wife; talking on the phone to his sister and aunt several times a day; talking, laughing and joking (whether in person or by phone) with his kids; and making time to check in on his nephews and niece. The holidays and gatherings were all about cooking, laughing and enjoying family. The family will truly miss him, but we are thankful for the cherished memories.
His parents, the Rev. Gus Lee Gladney and Antonia Anita Kirkland; one sister, Bobbie Jo Gladney; two aunts, Burline Riley and Dorothy Kirkland; an uncle, El Nathan Kirkland; and one nephew, Danny Davidson, preceded him in death.
Tommy leaves to cherish his love and memories his wife, Barnett (Marion) Lewis of 32 years (married in 1990); daughters, Michelle Bell of Champaign and Dawnya Brown (Tad Sr) of Texas; a stepson, James Algee of Champaign; one sister, Mary Boston (Andrew) of Maple Heights, Ohio; and an aunt, Odessa Banks of Philadelphia, Miss. Also left to cherish his memory are two granddaughters, Whitney Simlin (Edward) and Britney Bell of Champaign; a grandson, Tad Brown Jr. of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Brycen, Bria and Bralyn of Champaign; a host of stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three nephews and a niece of Georgia, Wayne Davidson, Gene Gladney, Carl Gladney and Valerie Davidson. There are many other relatives and friends who will cherish the memories.
Acknowledgements: Perhaps you offered a silent prayer. Perhaps you sent flowers, as your way of saying “I Care.” Perhaps you sent a card or a text. Perhaps you came and sat with us to console our aching hearts. Flowers, kind words, calls or cards, we thank you so much, whatever the part.
A celebration of Tommy’s life will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
